Dobes will be between the pipes on the road against Toronto on Saturday.

Dobes will take the first game of the Habs back-to-back, which likely means Sam Montembeault will guard the cage at home against the Blues on Sunday. The 24-year-old Dobes has struggled in his last eight outings, registering a 4.05 GAA and 3-3-2 record -- though that stretch does include a 24-save victory over the Leafs on Nov. 22.