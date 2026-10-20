Dobes will be between the pipes at home against San Jose on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Dobes has been struggling to start the season, giving up five or more goals in each of his last three outings. In fact, the 25-year-old backstop has watched from the bench in favor of Jacob Fowler in four of the Habs' last five outings and may have ceded the starting job. Still, this likely will be a season-long battle between Fowler and Dobes, with head coach Marty St. Louis riding the hot hand.