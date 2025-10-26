Dobes stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Dobes remains undefeated this season, rattling off his fifth straight win to open the campaign. This was the first time he's given up more than two goals, but he was sharp enough to settle in after giving up the first two tallies of the contest. On the year, Dobes is 5-0-0 with a 1.77 GAA and a .940 save percentage. No goalie can sustain numbers that good, but Dobes has been the better of the Canadiens' netminders and looks poised to claw some playing time away from Sam Montembeault.