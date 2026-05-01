Dobes will protect the home goal versus the Lightning on Friday in Game 6, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Dobes is 3-2 in the first round, adding a 2.49 GAA and a .903 save percentage over five games. The 24-year-old hasn't won consecutive games in this series, but he'll try to change that Friday. If he's successful, the Canadiens will advance to the second round.