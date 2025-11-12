Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Guarding cage against Stars
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobes will patrol the blue paint for Thursday's home clash with Dallas, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Dobes is undefeated in regulation this season, going 6-0-1 with a 12.25 GAA and .920 save percentage in seven outings. Recently, Dobes has started every third game for the Habs, which would mean he likely gets another look versus Washington on Nov. 20. Still, if Dobes keeps playing at this level, he could pry some extra starts away from Sam Montembeault.
