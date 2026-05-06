Dobes will protect the road goal in Game 1 versus the Sabres on Wednesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Dobes got the Canadiens past the Lightning in the first round, going 4-3 with a 2.03 GAA and a .923 save percentage over seven games. The 24-year-old's strong play is impressive, and he'll now turn his attention to another inexperienced playoff team. Until he shows significant struggles, Dobes looks to have control of Montreal's crease.