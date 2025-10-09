Dobes is expected to start in Thursday's road clash against Detroit, per Arpon Basu of The Athletic.

Dobes is getting his first start of the season after Sam Montembeault stopped 22 of 25 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dobes had a 7-4-3 record, 2.74 GAA and .909 save percentage in 16 regular-season outings with Montreal last year. He's starting the campaign as Montreal's backup netminder, and Dobes has his work ahead of him in order to steal starts from Montembeault.