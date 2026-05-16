Dobes will guard the home goal versus the Sabres in Game 6 on Saturday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Dobes has gone 3-2 with a .901 save percentage (118 saves on 131 shots) over five second-round games against the Sabres. The 24-year-old is looking to get the Canadiens to the Eastern Conference Finals and will have up to two chances to do so.