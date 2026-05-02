Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Loses goaltending duel in Game 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobes stopped 32 shots Friday during the Canadiens' 1-0 overtime loss to the Lightning in Game 6 of their first-round series.
The 24-year-old was locked in a spectacular goaltending duel with Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy in regulation. However, Dobes couldn't get in front of Gage Goncalves' second-chance opportunity midway through the first extra frame. Dobes has yet to allow more than three goals in a playoff start, posting a sparkling 2.19 GAA and .916 save percentage heading into a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday.
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