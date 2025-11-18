Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Makes 20 saves Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobes stopped 20 of 23 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. He also conceded two goals during the shootout.
Dobes didn't have his best performance, but the struggles between the pipes have been a trend for the 24-year-old of late. Dobes has gone four consecutive outings posting a save percentage of .870 or lower, so it's hard for fantasy managers to trust Dobes right now, regardless of who the Canadiens are facing when he's protecting the Canadiens' crease.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Set to start Monday•
-
Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Gets hook in first regulation loss•
-
Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Guarding cage against Stars•
-
Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Burned by Devils in OT•
-
Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Expected starter for Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Wins in overtime after late fade•