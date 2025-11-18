default-cbs-image
Dobes stopped 20 of 23 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. He also conceded two goals during the shootout.

Dobes didn't have his best performance, but the struggles between the pipes have been a trend for the 24-year-old of late. Dobes has gone four consecutive outings posting a save percentage of .870 or lower, so it's hard for fantasy managers to trust Dobes right now, regardless of who the Canadiens are facing when he's protecting the Canadiens' crease.

