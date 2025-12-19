Dobes made 14 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

The 24-year-old netminder was far from busy, but he shut the door on the visitors after Frank Nazar re-directed a puck past him midway through the first period to open the scoring. Dobes has won two straight starts and four of six outings in December as he settles into a timeshare with Jacob Fowler, posting a stellar 2.21 GAA and .908 save percentage so far this month.