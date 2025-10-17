Dobes stopped 17 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

The 24-year-old netminder nearly took the loss, but Cole Caufield tied things up with 20 seconds left in regulation and then made Dobes a winner with just three seconds left in OT. Dobes has been impressive in his first two starts of the season, winning both while allowing three goals on 50 shots, but for now he remains behind Sam Montembeault in the crease for the Habs.