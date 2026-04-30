Dobes made 38 saves in a 3-2 win against Tampa Bay on Wednesday in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Once again, Dobes came up large when needed, and he has the Habs one win away from clinching the series. He's 3-2 with a 2.49 GAA and .903 save percentage this postseason. Dobes has been remarkable against the high-powered Bolts, considering his last postseason work came in the USHL playoffs in 2021 when he was with the Omaha Lancers.