Dobes stopped 31 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Utah scored three goals in a span of 4:09 during the second period, taking a 3-2 lead. Dobes settled down after that stretch, slamming the door while the Canadiens rallied to take the lead, and ultimately the win as well. He's won two starts in a row to shake off a four-game skid. For the season, the 24-year-old is up to 8-2-2 with a 2.89 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 12 appearances. Dobes' performance won't win any awards, but he's been far steadier than Sam Montembeault, which could lead to a timeshare in the Montreal crease. Both goalies will likely draw a tough matchup to close out this road trip, as the Canadiens visit the Golden Knights on Friday and the Avalanche on Saturday.