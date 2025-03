Dobes was sent to AHL Laval on Friday, but the Canadiens clarified that it's a paper transaction.

Dobes should be back with Montreal soon, but this move keeps him eligible to be sent to AHL Laval for the rest of the season. He has a 6-2-1 record, 2.63 GAA and .909 save percentage in 10 appearances with the Canadiens in 2024-25.