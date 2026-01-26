Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Patrolling crease versus Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobes will be in goal against Vegas at home Tuesday.
Dobes is undefeated in regulation over his last six appearances, posting a 5-0-1 record, but has played in just six of the Canadiens' last 21 contests. Still, with Jacob Fowler having been sent back to AHL Laval, the 24-year-old Dobes should see an increased workload behind Sam Montembeault.
