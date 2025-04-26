Dobes stopped seven of eight shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Capitals in Game 3.

Dobes made a relief appearance after Sam Montembeault (lower body) left the contest. Dobes entered when the score was 2-2, and the Canadiens took care of business in the third period to get the win. Montembeault's injury creates significant concern despite Dobes' performance in Game 3, as the Canadiens were already facing an uphill battle that only gets steeper if they have to lean on their backup goalie. Game 4 is Sunday in Montreal, and it's unclear if Montembeault will be able to suit up for it.