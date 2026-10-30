Dobes stopped 17 of 19 shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Dobes cruised to his first win since Opening Night on Thursday, as he allowed just one goal in each of the contest's first two periods. With the big win, the 25-year-old netminder is up to a 2-2-2 record, a 4.05 GAA and an .853 save percentage across six appearances. While he's likely ceded the lead role between the pipes to Jacob Fowler, who is currently on a six-game winning streak, Thursday's effort was a step in the right direction for Dobes in terms of earning the top spot on the depth chart back. Even if Dobes continues to sit behind Fowler in the majority of Montreal's remaining games, the former should still see a solid workload given his success as the team's lead option in 2025-26, which gives him a solid floor in fantasy. For now, however, Dobes is best left on waivers outside of deep fantasy leagues.