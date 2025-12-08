Dobes stopped 14 of 18 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

This marked the first time Dobes has started on consecutive days in his career, and the results weren't great. He was pressed into duty since Sam Montembeault (illness) couldn't suit up Sunday. Dobes has won four of his last six outings, but he's given up 19 goals over that span. Overall, he's at a 10-4-2 record with a 3.03 GAA and an .890 save percentage. Montembeault is likely to be ready to play Tuesday versus the Lightning, but Dobes has been the slightly better option between the pipes this year.