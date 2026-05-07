Dobes made 12 saves Wednesday in the Canadiens' 4-2 loss to the Sabres in Game 1 of their second-round series.

Wbhile his final numbers look shaky, two of Buffalo's goals came on power plays, while a third came after Lane Hutson blew a tire at center ice to create an odd-man rush. It's the first time this postseason that Dobes has allowed more than three goals in a start, and he'll take a 2.28 GAA and .910 save percentage into Game 2 on Friday.