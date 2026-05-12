Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Set to start Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobes is expected to patrol the crease at home in Game 4 versus the Sabres on Tuesday, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.
Dobes has been solid in the postseason, going 6-4 with a 2.13 GAA and .918 save percentage in 10 contests. Considering the 24-year-old backstop has only given up more than two goals in one of his last six outings, there was little doubt he would remain in the crease for Game 4.
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