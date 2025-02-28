Dobes will serve as the starting goaltender for Saturday's road game against Buffalo.

Dobes hasn't been particularly sharp in recent outings, going 0-2-1 with a 4.48 GAA and .868 save percentage over his last four appearances. He'll make his first start since the 4 Nations Face-Off break against a somewhat formidable opponent, as the Sabres are tied for 11th in the NHL with 3.19 goals per game.