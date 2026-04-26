Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Dobes will patrol the home blue paint Sunday against the Lightning in Game 4, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Dobes and the Canadiens can take a commanding 3-1 series lead Sunday if they earn a win in their second home game of the 2026 postseason. The 24-year-old Dobes hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game during this series, going 2-1-0 with a 2.45 GAA and an .892 save percentage over three outings. The Lightning are making a few changes for Game 4, as Oliver Bjorkstrand and Max Crozier will draw into the lineup, while Scott Sabourin and Declan Carlile will serve as healthy scratches.

More News