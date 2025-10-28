Dobes will be in goal for Tuesday's road matchup versus the Kraken.

Dobes is on fire to start the 2025-26 campaign, as he's yet to be tagged with a loss and has allowed two goals or less in four of his five appearances. The 24-year-old is currently working in a timeshare with Sam Montembeault, but Dobes could force his way into the No. 1 role if he continues to play at a high level. The Kraken are 5-2-2 but rank just 25th in the NHL with 2.78 goals per game this year.