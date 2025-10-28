Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Set to start in Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobes will be in goal for Tuesday's road matchup versus the Kraken.
Dobes is on fire to start the 2025-26 campaign, as he's yet to be tagged with a loss and has allowed two goals or less in four of his five appearances. The 24-year-old is currently working in a timeshare with Sam Montembeault, but Dobes could force his way into the No. 1 role if he continues to play at a high level. The Kraken are 5-2-2 but rank just 25th in the NHL with 2.78 goals per game this year.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Gets win over Canucks•
-
Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Excellent in overtime win•
-
Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Gets starting nod versus Flames•
-
Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Stays unbeaten•
-
Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Exits ice first Monday•