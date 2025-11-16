Dobes will tend the goal for Monday's game against the Blue Jackets, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports Sunday.

Dobes was pulled from his last start against the Stars early, allowing five goals on just 13 shots. He'll get the chance to rebound Monday against the Blue Jackets and try to find his early-season form. The 24-year-old allowed two goals or fewer in each of his first four starts, but he has allowed three or more in every start since then. He carries a 6-1-1 record, 2.70 GAA and a .901 save percentage into Monday's matchup.