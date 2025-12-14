Dobes will defend the home crease Sunday against the Oilers, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Dobes has lost his last two outings, conceding a total of seven goals on 32 shots in losses to St. Louis and Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old is 10-5-2 with a 3.15 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 17 appearances this season. With Jacob Fowler now up with the big club and drawing starts, Dobes will need to clean up his game in short order to avoid losing out on playing time.