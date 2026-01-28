Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Set to start versus Avs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobes is slated to guard the cage at home against the Avalanche on Thursday, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.
Dobes will make consecutive starts for the first time since early December, despite having gone 6-0-1 in his last seven outings. At this point, the starting gig in Montreal seems to be up for grabs. As such, a couple more strong starts from Dobes could see him unseat Sam Montembeault as the Habs' No. 1 option.
