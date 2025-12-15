Dobes stopped 27 of 28 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Dobes had lost his previous two starts before watching two straight games as Jacob Fowler got his first taste of NHL action. The pressure of competition may help Dobes steady his play, especially since Fowler as viewed as the Canadiens' long-term future in goal, something Dobes will want to delay for as long as possible. The 24-year-old Dobes is 11-5-2 with a 3.03 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 18 games. In addition to Fowler, the veteran Sam Montembeault remains in the mix for starts, which could lead to a crowded crease in Montreal for the foreseeable future.