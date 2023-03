Dobes inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Friday.

Dobes' deal will start with the 2023-24 campaign, but he also inked an AHL contract with Laval for the remainder of the season. He posted a 2.31 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 40 NCAA games with Ohio State University this year. Dobes was selected by Montreal with the No. 136 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.