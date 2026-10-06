Dobes will defend the home crease in Tuesday's clash with the Hurricanes, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Dobes will get his shot to bounce back against Carolina in Tuesday's Eastern Conference Finals rematch. In the five-game series late in the 2025-26 postseason, the 25-year-old backstop fought hard, but was ultimately bested, posting a 1-4-0 record, a 3.05 GAA and a .903 save percentage. He'll also be looking to get on the right track in 2026-27, as he's posted a 1-0-1 record, a 4.03 GAA and an .863 save percentage across two outings. Tuesday's matchup projects to be a tough one for Dobes, but he's still worth starting in fantasy due to his revenge-game appeal.