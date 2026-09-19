Dobes will tend the twine at home in Saturday's split-squad preseason game versus the Maple Leafs.

Dobes will get his first action of the preseason on home ice, while Sam Montembeault is handling the net for the Canadiens' road squad in Toronto. The 25-year-old Dobes went 29-10-4 with a 2.78 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 43 regular-season contests in 2025-26 as well as leading Montreal to the Eastern Conference Finals. Dobes is likely the early favorite for the No. 1 job for the Canadiens, but it's not yet clear if the team will carry three goalies heading into the campaign.