Dobes will defend the road net against the Hurricanes on Sunday, per Canadiens reporter Priyanta Emrith.

Dobes will get the second half of Montreal's back-to-back after Jacob Fowler played in Saturday's 4-1 win over Nashville. The 24-year-old Dobes has won his last two outings, including a 41-save performance in a 5-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Tuesday. He has a 24-8-4 record this campaign with a 2.83 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 36 appearances. Carolina sits fourth in the league with 3.50 goals per game this season.