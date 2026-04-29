Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Starting in Game 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobes will guard the road goal in Game 5 versus the Lightning on Wednesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Dobes let in three goals on 20 shots in Game 4 on Sunday, which was the first contest decided in regulation in this series. It was still a one-goal game, and if things remain close, the Canadiens will need Dobes to remain sharp. He has alternated wins and losses over the first four games of the series, allowing a total of 11 goals on 94 shots (.883 save percentage).
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