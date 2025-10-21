Dobes made 30 saves in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

There could be a goaltending controversy brewing in Montreal. Sam Montembeault has had an uneven start to the season, going 2-2-0 in four outings with a 3.26 GAA and .857 save percentage, but Dobes has been brilliant, going 3-0-0 while allowing just five goals on 82 shots (.939 save percentage). The 24-year-old was seen as the goalie of the future for the Canadiens coming into 2025-26, but the future could be now if he continues to out-play Montembeault. In the short term, expect the duo to remain in a timeshare as coach Martin St. Louis gives the veteran a chance to find his footing.