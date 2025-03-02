Dobes made 23 saves on 25 total attempts in Saturday's 4-2 road win over the Sabres.

After a scoreless first frame, the Sabres got the puck past Dobes twice in 90 seconds to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead. However, the 23-year-old netminder shut them out the rest of the way to help pave the way for a Canadiens' win. Overall, Dobes is up to a 6-2-1 record with a 2.63 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 10 appearances this season. Saturday's win was his first since Jan. 19 when he had a five-game winning streak. Even in contests that Dobes has lost, he has been effective against a high volume of shots. Now that he's back in the win column, the Canadiens' backup netminder could be streamed for a spot start in deeper leagues.