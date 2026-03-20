Dobes made 25 saves in a 3-1 loss to Detroit on Thursday. He allowed two goals.

Dobes and John Gibson sawed off in a goalie's duel, and the game was tied until the 16:35 mark of the third. He's 3-2-0 in his last five starts with a .917 save percentage in that span. Dobes is 22-8-4 with a 2.91 GAA and .893 save percentage in 33 starts this season. It was a playoff atmosphere in Detroit, and Dobes proved he was up to the pressure. Montreal and Detroit are tied in points for third place in the Atlantic Division.