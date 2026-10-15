Dobes stopped 18 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Dobes' playing time is already trending down with Jacob Fowler looking good after a call-up to replace Sam Montembeault (lower body). This was Dobes' third consecutive defeat, and he's 1-2-1 on the year with at least five goals allowed in all three of his losses. The 25-year-old netminder entered the campaign as the Canadiens' No. 1, but he's quickly losing his grip on that job. The Canadiens are set to host the Sabres on Saturday, a team Fowler defeated in a shootout on Tuesday.