Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Stuck with tough loss in Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobes stopped 19 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday in Game 4 of the second round of the playoffs.
The Canadiens held a 2-1 lead after the first period, but the team cooled off offensively afterward. The final two goals against Dobes came on Buffalo power plays. The tying tally came on a Tage Thompson dump-in attempt that took a strange carom off the corner boards before bouncing in off the Montreal netminder's leg. Dobes has allowed more than three goals in a game only once in 11 playoff starts while posting a 2.22 GAA and .914 save percentage.
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