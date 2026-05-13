Dobes stopped 19 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday in Game 4 of the second round of the playoffs.

The Canadiens held a 2-1 lead after the first period, but the team cooled off offensively afterward. The final two goals against Dobes came on Buffalo power plays. The tying tally came on a Tage Thompson dump-in attempt that took a strange carom off the corner boards before bouncing in off the Montreal netminder's leg. Dobes has allowed more than three goals in a game only once in 11 playoff starts while posting a 2.22 GAA and .914 save percentage.