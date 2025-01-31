Dobes allowed three goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Wild.

It took seven games into his NHL career for Dobes to pick up his first loss. He didn't get much help from his teammates on the first two goals. Alexandre Carrier knocked the stick out of his hands, and Liam Ohgren scored seconds later. Two minutes later, a defensive breakdown led to a two-on-one rush and to a Marco Rossi tally. Dobes has been a good story since being called up in late December, but the rookie has allowed 11 goals over his last three starts and lost two straight. Montreal has a two days off before beginning a road trip in Anaheim on Sunday.