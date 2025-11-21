Dobes was saddled with the loss Thursday as the Canadiens were downed 8-4 by the Capitals, allowing four goals on 25 shots after replacing Sam Montembeault early in the second period.

After a perfect 5-0-0 record in October, Dobes' fortunes have completely reversed in November, and through four outings this month he's gone 0-2-2 with a ghastly 4.76 GAA and .820 save percentage. Montembeault has had his own struggles of late, but as long as Dobes continues to fight the puck to this extent, any chance he might have of claiming the top spot in the Montreal crease seems like wishful thinking.