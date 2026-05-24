Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Takes overtime loss in Game 2

Dobes stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Dobes was far busier than Frederik Andersen, who faced just 12 shots in the game. Dobes did his part to keep things close, but Nikolaj Ehlers' second goal of the contest came at 3:29 of overtime. That prevented Dobes from earning a third straight win -- he continues to struggle to string victories together. He's allowed seven goals on 93 shots over his last three outings, so he doesn't appear to be in danger of losing the crease. Look for the 24-year-old netminder to get the nod again in Game 3 in Montreal on Monday.