Dobes allowed three goals on 20 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

Dobes wasn't able to fend off the Lightning's comeback effort, as Jake Guentzel scored late in the second period and Brandon Hagel tallied twice in the third. This was the first game decided in regulation in this first-round series. Dobes has allowed 11 goals on 94 shots (.883 save percentage) so far against the Lightning. He's been backed up by Jacob Fowler, but it's unclear if the Canadiens are considering a change between the pipes yet. Game 5 is on the road in Tampa on Wednesday.