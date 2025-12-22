Dobes stopped 28 of 31 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Dobes allowed multiple goals for the first time in his last three games. The 24-year-old has carved out a fairly even split of playing time with Jacob Fowler lately, and getting positive results should help Dobes avoid being relegated to the backup role. He's now at a 12-5-3 record with a 2.90 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 20 appearances this season. The Canadiens' road trip continues in Boston on Tuesday, which projects as a start for Fowler if the team continues to alternate goalies.