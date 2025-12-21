Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Tending twine in Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobes will defend the road crease against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
Dobes will draw his third start in the Canadiens' last seven games in the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday. He's picked up wins in each of his last two starts, posting a 1.00 GAA and .953 save percentage during that time.
