Dobes will protect the home net against Toronto on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Dobes has lost his last four outings (0-2-2) while allowing 16 goals on 89 shots. He has a 6-2-2 record with a 2.96 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. Toronto ranks fourth in the league with 3.43 goals per game this campaign. However, the Maple Leafs will likely be without integral offensive forwards Auston Matthews (lower body) and Matthew Knies (lower body) in Saturday's contest.