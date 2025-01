Dobes will be between the home pipes versus the Rangers on Sunday, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Dobes has been excellent through his first four starts of his NHL career, posting a perfect 4-0-0 record, .963 save percentage and 0.98 GAA. He made 32 saves in a 3-1 road victory over Dallas on Thursday. The Rangers have played well lately, going 5-0-2 in their last seven contests.