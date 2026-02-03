Dobes halted 20 of 24 shots on net in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Despite the Canadiens scoring three consecutive goals in the middle of the contest, Dobes allowed two goals in the first period before giving up the equalizer midway through the third. After holding up through the first three and a half minutes of overtime, he ultimately surrendered the game-winning tally to Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov. With the OT loss, Dobes now has an 18-5-4 record, a 2.96 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 27 outings this season. Even though the 24-year-old netminder lost his six-game win streak Monday, he has earned the Canadiens a point in each of his last 10 starts. As he's started each of Montreal's last four games, Dobes looks to have a firm hold on the starting job in the team's crease, making him a viable fantasy option in most standard leagues for the time being.