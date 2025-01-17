Dobes stopped 32 of 33 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Dobes let a juicy rebound escape that Jason Robertson put behind him early in the first period, but that was it. Dallas poured it on the final two periods, outshooting the Canadiens, 26-13, but Dobes was impressive once again. He's won all four starts to begin his NHL career, and they haven't been cheapies. The rookie has taken down Florida, Colorado, Washington and now Dallas. The Habs have a home back-to-back set coming up Saturday (Maple Leafs) and Sunday (Rangers); Dobes should get one of those starts.