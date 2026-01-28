Dobes made 32 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

The 24-year-old netminder remains undefeated in January, going 4-0-0 on the month. Dobes hasn't taken a regulation loss since Dec. 9, putting together a 6-0-1 record in seven starts with a 2.52 GAA and .898 save percentage, but for now he remains behind Sam Montembeault on the depth chart for Montreal.