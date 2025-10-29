Dobes gave up three goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Dobes gave up all three goals in the third period, squandering the Canadiens' 3-0 lead. His record remains spotless because of Cole Caufield's overtime tally. Dobes is now 6-0-0 with a 1.97 GAA and a .930 save percentage this season, and he's started four of the Canadiens' last five games. It's quickly looking like head coach Martin St. Louis will ride the hot hand between the pipes. The Canadiens return home to face the Senators on Saturday, which could be a contentious matchup based on their preseason meetings.